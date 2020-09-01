Topaz Studio

Photography exists at the intersection of creativity and technology. Your tools shouldn’t get in the way of your art. While camera technology has been advancing fast, many post-processing tools still use decade-old technology.

The mission of Topaz Labs is to apply cutting-edge technology (lately machine learning) to common post-processing problems like noise reduction, sharpening, enlargement, and more. While Topaz tools generally require better hardware than alternatives, you can trust that you’ll get the highest-quality results currently possible.