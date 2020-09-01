How to quickly mask and replace the background in your photos
How to create stunning composite photos Replacing the background of an image to create a composite photograph can result in stunning, creative works of art.
Shoot anywhere in any light with no reservations. Eliminate noise and recover crisp detail in your images with the first AI-powered noise reduction tool. You may be surprised at the results you get.
Mask AI allows you to create tricky masks in record time thanks to our intuitive machine learning technology and trimap technique.
Sharpen AI is the first sharpening and shake reduction software that can tell difference between real detail and noise. Create tack-sharp images even when you’re shooting handheld, at night, or with a shallow depth of field.Photo credit - Per Grunditz
Enlarging your image without losing detail has always been impossible… until now. Upscale your photos by up to 600% while perfectly preserving image quality.
Trained on thousands of videos and combining information from multiple input video frames, Topaz Video Enhance AI enlarges your video up to 8K resolution with true details and motion consistency.
Edit your images beautifully with powerful filters and frictionless masking in a fine-tuned non-destructive layer workflow.
With one click, Adjust AI leverages the power of artificial intelligence to transform your photos into something incredible. Our AI-powered modes bring out colors, shadows, details, and more to make your photos as vivid as intended—all in one step.
Topaz Studio 2 has only one purpose: creative photo editing. This starts after you select your image and ends when you export your finished work.
With Mask AI you only need to roughly outline your subject in blue, one click fills what you want to cut, one click fills what you want to keep, and press “Compute Mask”.
With one click, Adjust AI leverages the power of artificial intelligence to transform your photos into something incredible. Our AI-powered modes bring out colors, shadows, details, and more to make your photos as vivid as intended—all in one step.
Use machine learning to convert JPEG to high-quality RAW for better editing. Prevent banding, remove compression artifacts, recover detail, and enhance dynamic range.
Photography exists at the intersection of creativity and technology. Your tools shouldn’t get in the way of your art. While camera technology has been advancing fast, many post-processing tools still use decade-old technology.
The mission of Topaz Labs is to apply cutting-edge technology (lately machine learning) to common post-processing problems like noise reduction, sharpening, enlargement, and more. While Topaz tools generally require better hardware than alternatives, you can trust that you’ll get the highest-quality results currently possible.
I find that the HDR process can wash out a photo and take away lines and contrast. Topaz Adjust helps bring it back. It’s really a wonderful product and I highly recommend it.” – Trey Ratcliff, Stuck In Customs
Trey Ratcliff – The “Pioneer of HDR Photography” – Creates vibrant and spectacular HDR photos by using Topaz Adjust to add “Pop” and Topaz Detail to enhance lines and detail. Trey First uses one of the many presets as a starting point, then uses micro-adjustments to fine-tune his image for best results. Check out how he uses Topaz Adjust on his website.
The results that Topaz Filters Give Me are unique and, to a large degree, something that would take considerable effort to replicate with Photoshop alone.” – Glyn Dewis, Photographer, Retoucher, and Trainer
Glyn Uses products like Topaz Clarity to help him create the signature “look” that he’s become known for. He gets best results by first applying very strong Topaz Effects, and then toning them down with opacity and selective adjustments. Glyn Dewis is an international Photographer, Retoucher, and Instructor who specializes in advanced retouching techniques. To see more of his work, check our Topaz interview with him or visit his website.
I’ve never been a huge fan of plugins, but I was really impressed with Topaz – particularly detail and clarity. Topaz offers exceptional control and helps me add a real punch to my final work.” – Tim Wallace, Ambient Life
Tim First uses Topaz DeNoise‘s advanced noise reduction to remove image noise while preserving the crisp image detail he captures in his photos. Then, he applies Topaz Detail to great effect for tack-sharp and amazingly detailed images. Tim’s dramatic style is highly regarded within the commercial and advertising industry, and the unique capabilities of Topaz software helps him realize his vision. For more, visit Tim’s website or watch his courses on Kelby Training.
